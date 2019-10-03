Cision Ltd. (CISN) Analysts See $0.18 EPS; Rollins (ROL) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) to report $0.18 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. CISN’s profit would be $26.72 million giving it 10.26 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Cision Ltd.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 399,889 shares traded. Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) has declined 31.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CISN News: 07/03/2018 – MediaMath and Cision® Bridge Paid and Earned Media; 08/03/2018 – Cision 4Q Loss $34.5M; 20/03/2018 – Cision Ltd. Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CISION LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $722 MLN TO $732 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cision: Approximately 94.7% of Outstanding Warrants Validly Tendered in Exchange Offe; 16/04/2018 – Localiza Rent a Car SA Presentation Now Available for On-Demand Viewing; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 08/03/2018 – Cision Had Seen FY Revenue $716 Million to $726 Million; 10/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Sends Open Letter to Cision Ltd. Objecting to Coercive Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Warrants; 09/05/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Amendment to Registration Statement For its Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants

Rollins Inc (ROL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. It's down -0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $11.07 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.04 million for 38.42 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. for 169,949 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 338,232 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 87,936 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Eulav Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 926,300 shares.

