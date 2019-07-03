Ciscosystems (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Trimmed Its Stake; Walleye Trading Continues to Hold Position in Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 410.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 223,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 54,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 4.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Ciscosystems (CSCO) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 34,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.54 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ciscosystems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd owns 480,000 shares. Commerce Savings Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nippon Life Glob Americas has 88,796 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.06% or 2.16M shares. The California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 3.48 million shares. Moreover, Blume Inc has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peak Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 12,023 shares. Healthcare Value Ltd Liability holds 12.53% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 50,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 2,669 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 18,998 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 12,709 were accumulated by Choate Inv Advisors. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Tru invested in 0.17% or 13,975 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (TQQQ) by 18,900 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,672 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Call).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 10,762 shares. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,936 shares. Burns J W & Inc New York holds 0.21% or 15,788 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,761 shares. Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,337 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 20,008 shares. Mondrian Limited accumulated 1.59M shares. 270,320 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 64,819 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Co reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakwood Ltd Liability Company Ca holds 3.72% or 164,100 shares. 220,758 are held by Goelzer Management. Granite Investment reported 78,980 shares stake. Murphy Capital Management invested in 50,492 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com reported 53,576 shares stake.