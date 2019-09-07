Cisco Systems Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Lifted Its Holding; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 61,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 151,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 90,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has 0.64% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 43,131 shares. 71,645 are held by Macquarie. Frontier Capital Co Limited Liability Corp holds 0.91% or 519,113 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth holds 0.01% or 1,122 shares. Scge Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 613,000 shares. Natixis Lp has 10,024 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 200,496 shares. 1.45M were reported by Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Dragoneer Investment Grp Limited Liability holds 5.63% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 377,777 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bbva Compass Financial Bank accumulated 3,233 shares or 0.05% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation invested in 0.04% or 29,856 shares. Weiss Multi reported 50,000 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,306 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78M for 365.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fin Incorporated reported 248,400 shares stake. 60,193 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc. Vestor Limited Liability owns 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,535 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 6.77 million shares. State Street Corp holds 0.81% or 192.58 million shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Grp holds 62,258 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. 250 are held by Alphamark Advisors Lc. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 325,464 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management owns 63,908 shares. Tompkins Financial, a New York-based fund reported 119,077 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,609 shares stake. Williams Jones And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 607,479 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.69% or 6.45 million shares. Sns Fincl Group Inc Lc stated it has 17,934 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 105,835 shares.