Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.87 N/A 2.74 20.23 Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.34 N/A -8.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cisco Systems Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cisco Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Cisco Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.88% and an $54.78 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cisco Systems Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 5.8%. Insiders owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Vislink Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.