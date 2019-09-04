Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Since Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.84 N/A 2.74 20.23 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 140 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02

Table 1 demonstrates Cisco Systems Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cisco Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cisco Systems Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cisco Systems Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cisco Systems Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Cisco Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s average price target is $54.78, while its potential upside is 17.81%. Competitively Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has an average price target of $106, with potential downside of -4.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cisco Systems Inc. looks more robust than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cisco Systems Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 21.5%. Cisco Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Insiders Competitively, held 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Cisco Systems Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.