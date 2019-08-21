Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 4.02 N/A 2.74 20.23 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.22 N/A 0.22 66.61

In table 1 we can see Cisco Systems Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cisco Systems Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cisco Systems Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Cisco Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1 Quick Ratio. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cisco Systems Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cisco Systems Inc. is $54.78, with potential upside of 12.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cisco Systems Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has stronger performance than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.