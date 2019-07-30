Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

This is a contrast between Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 53 4.75 N/A 2.59 20.24 EXFO Inc. 4 0.73 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cisco Systems Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cisco Systems Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cisco Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EXFO Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cisco Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, EXFO Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Cisco Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EXFO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and EXFO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.21% for Cisco Systems Inc. with average target price of $55.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cisco Systems Inc. and EXFO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 26.9%. 0.1% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% EXFO Inc. -4.59% 5.08% 33.54% 46.62% 16.04% 52.82%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. was less bullish than EXFO Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats EXFO Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.