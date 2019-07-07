Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

This is a contrast between Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 51 4.72 N/A 2.59 20.24 Digi International Inc. 12 1.38 N/A 0.39 30.57

Table 1 demonstrates Cisco Systems Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Digi International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cisco Systems Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Cisco Systems Inc. is currently more affordable than Digi International Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cisco Systems Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.21 shows that Cisco Systems Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Digi International Inc.’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Digi International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Digi International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and Digi International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s downside potential is -1.64% at a $55.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.5% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares and 81.5% of Digi International Inc. shares. Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% Digi International Inc. -4.13% -5.66% -10.78% 1.98% -0.59% 17.24%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Digi International Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Digi International Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.