Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.84 N/A 2.74 20.23 Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.30 N/A 9.86 1.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. Aviat Networks Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cisco Systems Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Cisco Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cisco Systems Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cisco Systems Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Aviat Networks Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Cisco Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aviat Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cisco Systems Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$54.78 is Cisco Systems Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares and 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Aviat Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has 27.86% stronger performance while Aviat Networks Inc. has -3.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Aviat Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.