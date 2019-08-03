Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Comparing side by side

Both Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 53 4.44 N/A 2.74 20.23 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 30 3.08 N/A 0.48 71.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cisco Systems Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Cisco Systems Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Zayo Group Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cisco Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cisco Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cisco Systems Inc. has a 4.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $55.4. Competitively Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $34, with potential upside of 0.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cisco Systems Inc. looks more robust than Zayo Group Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cisco Systems Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 94.7% respectively. Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.07%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.