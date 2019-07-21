Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) Contrasting side by side

Both Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 52 4.78 N/A 2.59 20.24 Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.36 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cisco Systems Inc. and Quarterhill Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and Quarterhill Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc. has an average target price of $55.67, and a -2.95% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.5% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares and 28.63% of Quarterhill Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% Quarterhill Inc. 0% -1.82% 9.26% -10.74% -22.3% 9.38%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Quarterhill Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Quarterhill Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.