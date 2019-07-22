Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Comparing side by side

Both Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 52 4.78 N/A 2.59 20.24 Iteris Inc. 5 2.14 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cisco Systems Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cisco Systems Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Iteris Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cisco Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iteris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cisco Systems Inc. and Iteris Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s downside potential is -2.95% at a $55.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cisco Systems Inc. and Iteris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.5% and 38% respectively. About 0.1% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Iteris Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. was less bullish than Iteris Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Iteris Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.