Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.83 N/A 2.74 20.23 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 0.49 29.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CommScope Holding Company Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cisco Systems Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CommScope Holding Company Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that Cisco Systems Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. CommScope Holding Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cisco Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.10% and an $54.78 average target price. Competitively CommScope Holding Company Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 123.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that CommScope Holding Company Inc. looks more robust than Cisco Systems Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cisco Systems Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 99.8%. Cisco Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Competitively, CommScope Holding Company Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has 27.86% stronger performance while CommScope Holding Company Inc. has -12.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.