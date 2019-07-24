Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 53 4.77 N/A 2.59 20.24 Ciena Corporation 39 2.07 N/A 1.35 24.68

In table 1 we can see Cisco Systems Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ciena Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cisco Systems Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Cisco Systems Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cisco Systems Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Ciena Corporation’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. Its rival Ciena Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.5 respectively. Ciena Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cisco Systems Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Ciena Corporation 0 5 9 2.64

$55.67 is Cisco Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.73%. Ciena Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $46.71 consensus target price and a 3.98% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ciena Corporation appears more favorable than Cisco Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cisco Systems Inc. and Ciena Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 96.3%. Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.6% are Ciena Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% Ciena Corporation -7.88% -13.28% -14.83% -3.28% 32.62% -1.8%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Ciena Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats Ciena Corporation.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.