Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Analysts See $0.75 EPS; Last Week RH (RH) Analysts

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. CSCO’s profit would be $3.21B giving it 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Cisco Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 5.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH has $180 highest and $7500 lowest target. $136.56’s average target is -3.07% below currents $140.89 stock price. RH had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of RH in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 28 with “Underperform”. J.P. Morgan maintained RH (NYSE:RH) rating on Monday, March 25. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. See RH (NYSE:RH) latest ratings:

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $220.63 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold Cisco Systems, Inc. shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 34,778 shares. 5,280 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co Limited. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Ltd has 29,619 shares. Northside Management holds 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 23,826 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt Communication owns 125,298 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 15,125 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Communications reported 2.78% stake. Ckw Group has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duncker Streett & Company Inc reported 55,974 shares. Capital World Investors invested in 2.16 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 377,559 are held by Profund Limited Liability. North Carolina-based Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bailard holds 382,626 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Amer And Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.70’s average target is 8.07% above currents $51.54 stock price. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 23.17 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

The stock increased 2.70% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 636,306 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 27/03/2018 – RH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 95C TO $1.05, EST. 59C; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 27/03/2018 – RH – SEES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGINS TO INCREASE 260 TO 340 BASIS POINTS IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – RH Unveils RH Portland, The Gallery in the Historic Alphabet District; 23/04/2018 – DJ RH, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RH); 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. CEO has repeatedly used large buyback announcements and impromptu personal purchases of RH stock to spike share price. Very opportunistic timing – NOT just at earnings dates. Including right as insiders were selling; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of RH; 27/03/2018 – RH to ‘Pivot the Company Back to Growth’ in 2019 — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $6.20