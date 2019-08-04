Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Analysts See $0.75 EPS; Barr E S & Co Decreased Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake

Barr E S & Co decreased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 10,600 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Barr E S & Co holds 879,828 shares with $30.77 million value, down from 890,428 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $55.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.35 million shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct); 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s confirms lndiabulls Real Estate’s B1 ratings and will withdraw all ratings

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. CSCO’s profit would be $3.21 billion giving it 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Cisco Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 5.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $227.95 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold Cisco Systems, Inc. shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 3 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.