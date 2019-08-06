Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased by $491,893 Its Holding; Forest Hill Capital Increases Holding in Comerica (CMA)

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 20,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 128,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 107,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.27M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 196,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 15.35 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

