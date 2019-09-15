Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Srb Has Lowered Stake; Eagle Global Advisors Maintains Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $480,000, down from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 31,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42 million, up from 24,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 11/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets From Lockheed Over Repair Cost Dispute; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 8,029 shares to 72,114 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 192,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,910 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

