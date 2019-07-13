Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose While Heritage Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Holding; First Light Asset Management Decreased Stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by $12.07 Million as Market Value Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 603,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 506,557 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.17M, up from 12,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80 million for 110.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 139,117 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.29% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 17,097 shares. 62,754 were accumulated by Citigroup. Bard Associate accumulated 1.23% or 119,000 shares. Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.09% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has 33,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service Advisors reported 31,210 shares. Old Commercial Bank In holds 0.01% or 11,116 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 7,900 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 18,842 shares to 720,240 shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NeoGenomics Reports Record Revenue of $76 Million with 17% Organic Revenue Growth in the Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QIAGEN and NeoGenomics collaborate to offer cancer patients Day-One access to innovative companion diagnostics for newly approved drugs – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics announces secondary stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics prices stock offering at $21.25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 61,883 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0.63% stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.22% or 12,220 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 80,452 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Co invested in 330,618 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Intrepid accumulated 64,039 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mai Capital Mngmt invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signature Est Invest Advsr Limited Com reported 473,348 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 383,885 shares. Ativo Ltd has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delphi Ma accumulated 30,800 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 8.00M shares. South State Corp reported 369,524 shares stake. Paragon Capital Management Limited Company invested in 221,830 shares or 5.69% of the stock.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 3,181 shares to 21,608 shares, valued at $215.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,661 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Averting Catastrophe, but Nothing to Brag About – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.