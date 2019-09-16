Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowered Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Trimmed Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Position by $2.92 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 78.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, down from 11,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $7.77 during the last trading session, reaching $371.45. About 732,537 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 157,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, down from 168,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 8.58M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 32,350 shares to 43,005 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Advisors Lp (MDIV) by 239,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 320,705 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability holds 448,297 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd reported 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Maple Mngmt Incorporated holds 20,873 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 97,000 shares. Transamerica Inc reported 19,350 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 25,240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,563 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bsw Wealth reported 5,112 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 185,057 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 8.71M shares. Vigilant Cap Management Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited has invested 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.84 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.59 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc Com (NYSE:CMA) by 20,140 shares to 32,404 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (NYSE:HE) by 13,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN).