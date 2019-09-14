Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Its Holding; Plancorp Maintains Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 157,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, down from 168,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ftb Advisors has 2,549 shares. Moreover, Valueworks Ltd Liability Company has 0.9% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cibc Ww invested in 109,391 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% or 182,476 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 131,016 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Somerset Group holds 15,388 shares. Moreover, Beach Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.8% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 13,410 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 20,450 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 18,072 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,648 shares to 29,798 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,251 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,939 shares to 5,470 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Advisors Lp (MDIV) by 239,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in L3harris Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 514,883 shares stake. 32,826 are owned by Cibc Bank Usa. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 488,853 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 68,521 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 48.95 million shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability holds 208,966 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Limited has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pittenger Anderson reported 192,643 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Bartlett Communication Limited Com owns 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,901 shares. Smithfield Com reported 50,134 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Perkins Coie Trust holds 79,765 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward holds 7,569 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.