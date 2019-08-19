Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Stack Financial Management Has Trimmed Stake by $850,279; Hess (HES) Shares Rose While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Its Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 150.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 533,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 887,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43 million, up from 354,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 3.20 million shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 22.43 million shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Cisco Options Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,543 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd stated it has 8,321 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,532 shares. Axa reported 4.58 million shares stake. Natixis Advsrs LP has 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lathrop Inv Management invested in 292,001 shares. 531,629 are held by Azimuth Ltd Liability Co. Cadinha Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Comml Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 6,625 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested in 6,124 shares. House Lc invested in 1.26% or 215,500 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 80,929 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.25M shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 262,805 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 27,745 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 380,217 shares. 197 are held by Captrust Advisors. Wilen Inv Mgmt stated it has 10,011 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 24,312 shares. Kynikos Assocs Lp owns 0.77% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 23,885 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 5,012 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 25,318 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 7,787 shares. Sei Invs Co has 129,255 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 114 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd owns 25,411 shares. D E Shaw & has 15,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorp And reported 274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 90,154 shares to 369,130 shares, valued at $29.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 58,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,269 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. The insider Quigley James H. bought $25,079. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar.