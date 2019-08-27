Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Its Position; Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Air Lease Cl A (AL) Position by $365,500; Market Value Rose

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 92,109 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 3.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 0.68% or 2.24M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cardinal Capital Mgmt invested in 2.25% or 415,980 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 1.87% stake. Jnba Advisors stated it has 20,437 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Limited Com invested in 0.8% or 12.15 million shares. Somerset Trust has 3.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 126,061 shares. Dubuque National Bank And holds 318,655 shares. Ntv Asset Lc stated it has 75,084 shares. Contravisory Invest Management reported 0.02% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc accumulated 0.3% or 46,322 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability has 31,530 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Northside Capital Llc has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Company reported 3.09% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 35 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 26,129 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 5,909 shares. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability owns 25,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,170 shares. Shufro Rose Company Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 36,275 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 233,800 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% or 18,869 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 392,804 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hahn Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 254,950 were reported by Gagnon Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 9,570 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Garrison Bradford And, New York-based fund reported 24,650 shares.