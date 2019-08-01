Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Grimes & Company Lowered Holding; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 316,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, down from 322,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 3.55 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Utilities (IDU) by 17,189 shares to 111,838 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 27,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,450 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).