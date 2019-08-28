Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding; Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Equity Residential (EQR) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 8.79 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 72,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 512,736 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.62M, down from 584,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.43 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 65,232 shares to 231,524 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 285,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,990 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 38,070 shares. Blackrock stated it has 42.19 million shares. Comm Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1.17M shares. 26,000 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 5.32 million shares. Hightower Ltd reported 16,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.02 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 201,939 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 45,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company reported 1,558 shares stake. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 451,371 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Inc stated it has 14,360 shares. Ifrah Financial Services has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Wilshire Secs holds 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,602 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 18.15 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 336,121 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com has invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miller Howard Invests Incorporated New York holds 1.53M shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp invested in 1.64 million shares. 1.45 million are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Co. 74,551 were accumulated by Keystone Fincl Planning. Doliver Lp holds 0.13% or 6,151 shares. Edmp owns 44,629 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 194,261 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings.

