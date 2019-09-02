Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $1.44 Million; Kensico Capital Management Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lifted by $132.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 496,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82 million, down from 523,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 519,800 shares to 7.77 million shares, valued at $179.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,927 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IHS Markit Unit Partners Gubagoo for Vehicle History Reports – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

