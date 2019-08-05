Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Maintained by Cambridge Trust Company

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 26,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 166,656 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.65 million, up from 139,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $210.66. About 1.82 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 63,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 14.61M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,312 shares to 101,005 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 41,392 shares. Maplelane stated it has 1 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Somerset Group Ltd Liability holds 0.8% or 5,031 shares. Rnc Mgmt Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 4,370 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fincl Advisory Group stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). S R Schill And reported 0.25% stake. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 306,713 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kentucky Retirement System invested in 33,460 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc holds 0.55% or 670,612 shares in its portfolio. Montecito National Bank And reported 6,870 shares stake. Park Natl Oh owns 0.62% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 57,816 shares. Milestone Group Inc Incorporated owns 1,278 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.