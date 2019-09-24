Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.98 Million; Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake by $2.13 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 62,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 14,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 44,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 633,165 shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 50,000 shares to 604,019 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cwm Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 2,474 shares. Prudential has invested 0.08% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 12 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc has 12,392 shares. Vident Inv Advisory has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 57,623 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.05% or 14,076 shares. 3,322 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 5,398 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp stated it has 1,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd has 7,550 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt holds 0.12% or 31,435 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.58M for 10.68 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Capital Management has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 371,649 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 444,145 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.77 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.38 million shares. Toth Advisory Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 249,092 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,450 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel stated it has 425,919 shares. 38,775 were reported by Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Co. Hightower Trust Lta has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,033 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co holds 8,335 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated holds 9.33 million shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 562,407 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 825,541 shares. Hills Bankshares reported 16,594 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 40,305 shares to 137,830 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.