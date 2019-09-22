Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $4.32 Million; General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose While Accredited Investors Has Increased by $353,756 Its Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 154,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 230,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 384,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43M shares traded or 34.68% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,551 shares to 283,430 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,157 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 47.89M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 5,252 shares. Old Republic Intl reported 1.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc invested in 0.14% or 1.04 million shares. Bank & Trust holds 1,000 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc reported 2,765 shares stake. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Park Circle Com owns 38,100 shares. State Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,707 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 2.05 million shares. Pacific Global Inv Management holds 0.13% or 10,785 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Town & Country Savings Bank Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 0.23% or 9,665 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63,040 shares to 100,350 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 68,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,224 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 178,527 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Schnieders Ltd invested in 0.72% or 33,568 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 47,977 shares. Cls Investments Llc accumulated 4,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,950 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Spectrum Gp Inc reported 96,650 shares. Delphi Ma holds 28,817 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 812,328 shares. White Pine Capital Lc invested in 0.72% or 35,150 shares. Scotia stated it has 929,790 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 133,839 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.46 million shares. Mcmillion has invested 2.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).