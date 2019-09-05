Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While Cypress Capital Group Lowered by $345,083 Its Holding; Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed Total System Services (TSS) Position as Market Value Rose

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 79,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 85,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 9.31M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.55. About 568,666 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management Inc owns 7,466 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 94,923 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 56,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea Investment invested in 0.01% or 29,142 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.46% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pointstate Cap LP reported 42,800 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fil reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hartford Inv Management Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,571 shares. Pggm holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 250,100 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 3,942 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 19,897 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 2,769 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Montag A accumulated 9,365 shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.52 million for 30.55 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares to 69,992 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: CSCO, TRV – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,043 shares. South Street Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,565 shares. Private Advisor Grp holds 0.26% or 248,600 shares. Bell Commercial Bank reported 59,575 shares. 206,557 were reported by Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company. 1,310 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru has 1.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). United Services Automobile Association accumulated 6.77M shares. Chemung Canal Trust Com accumulated 29,010 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca reported 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 138,816 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 1.15 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 616,810 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.03M shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc owns 142,190 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,225 shares to 3,988 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,572 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust (FMB).