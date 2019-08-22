Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Maintained by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares to 50,913 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,410 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

