Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Held by Gofen & Glossberg Llc; Moon Capital Management Increases Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 261,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, up from 252,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 25,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 470,706 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Enters Strategic Partnership with Immervision and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Supports Apple’s (Nasdaq: $AAPL) HomeKit – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 6,514 shares. Investec Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 572,926 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 61,702 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.31% or 448,622 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parthenon Limited Company has 194,179 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Registered Advisor Inc has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,588 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 1.16% or 29,868 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Holt Cap Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 44,875 were reported by Lincoln Natl. Quantum Cap Mngmt holds 0.79% or 27,131 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.72 million shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 243,860 shares stake. Grand Jean Management holds 0.16% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel has 25,324 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,572 shares to 113,218 shares, valued at $34.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 31,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,196 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt invested in 97,858 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 3.55 million shares. Amg Trust Natl Bank reported 0.07% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Pnc Financial Group invested in 0% or 225 shares. The Maryland-based Sol Capital Management Communications has invested 0.91% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Intrepid Mgmt Incorporated reported 29,890 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation accumulated 75,000 shares. 82,198 were accumulated by Texas Yale Capital. Tuttle Tactical reported 23,704 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.09% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd has 4,173 shares. Washington Cap Management Inc holds 0.67% or 11,900 shares. Teton Advsrs invested in 0.12% or 25,061 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).