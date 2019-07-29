Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Has Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Peddock Capital Advisors Llc

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 3.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 11,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 320,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 2.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 61,625 shares to 66,355 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,889 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.45% or 34,175 shares. Davis R M invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,589 are owned by Accredited. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Salley And Associate holds 3.02% or 347,881 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank Co holds 318,655 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Management Commerce, a Maryland-based fund reported 44,590 shares. Hennessy holds 128,238 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 571,956 shares stake. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Llc has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rench Wealth Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 105,835 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 419,116 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt LP reported 12,298 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delphi Management Inc Ma holds 30,800 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,864 shares to 18,656 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Ltd invested in 9,713 shares. Davis holds 3.6% or 55,112 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 51,378 were accumulated by Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh. Segantii Cap Management Limited invested in 80,000 shares. Asset Management reported 0.55% stake. Natixis Lp holds 0.43% or 438,341 shares in its portfolio. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 919,391 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 81,705 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Coho Prns Ltd owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,029 shares. West Oak Cap Lc holds 0.34% or 4,829 shares in its portfolio. Twin has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 8,690 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Ltd Co stated it has 66,549 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings.

