Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose While Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Position; Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Holding by $1.47 Million; Stock Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, up from 939,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 19,765 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 33.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 20/04/2018 – Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TELECOM AND CABLEVISIóN TO B1 / AA2.AR; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 2.58 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Prn) by 1.49M shares to 7.28 million shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.