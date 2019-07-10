Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose While Davidson Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Alta Capital Management Increased Holding in Western Alliance Banc (WAL) as Market Value Declined

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 17,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.74M, down from 716,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Banc (WAL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 21,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 320,724 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 298,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Banc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 450,161 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt owns 80,929 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Incorporated invested in 1.63% or 26,165 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 70,311 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management accumulated 1.13% or 140,109 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 48,926 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Lc holds 68 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 1.73 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,730 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 332,173 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 333,320 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 5,005 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 4.96% or 496,799 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 546,318 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 114,538 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 3,738 shares to 201,437 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 53,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

