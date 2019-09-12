Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Iberiabank Lifted Its Stake; Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Market Value Declined While Honeywell International Cut Stake by $675,270

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 53,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 236,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96 million, up from 183,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 18.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 25,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 67,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 585,637 shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stralem & stated it has 112,890 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Two Sigma, a New York-based fund reported 39,545 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.05% or 7,890 shares in its portfolio. Argent Mgmt Lc accumulated 277,555 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 230,075 are owned by Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Alpha Windward Llc stated it has 7,569 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Papp L Roy And Associate invested in 33,031 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 51,928 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0.46% or 13.77M shares. Ativo Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,163 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Com owns 1.08 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & Com has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 709,438 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,495 shares to 7,977 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,902 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Acadia Realty Trust Provides Fund Transaction Update – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Realty Trust: A REIT To Remember – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold AKR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 86.68 million shares or 2.34% more from 84.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 13,119 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 111,367 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). 1.37 million are held by Aew Cap Mgmt L P. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 56,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.02% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 4,444 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12.75M shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) or 21,942 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 12,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Est Ltd has 1.57 million shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Grs Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 271,725 shares or 4.4% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 52,797 shares.

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.97M for 21.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.