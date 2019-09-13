Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut by $4.41 Million Its Holding; Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $333,000

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 8.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 176,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13 million, up from 173,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 864,254 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdg holds 0.34% or 595,627 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 1,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 6.43 million shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,435 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cognios Capital holds 0.57% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 11,829 shares. State Street Corporation holds 3.09M shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc reported 0.01% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.04% or 79,410 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 400 are owned by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Azimuth Cap Lc invested in 0.96% or 115,198 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Llc accumulated 8,132 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsr LP invested in 5,912 shares. Cognios Lc owns 1.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,044 shares. Bragg Fincl accumulated 1.66% or 246,058 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 234,398 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Omers Administration holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.50 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 21.41 million shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodley Farra Manion Port Inc has 126,829 shares. Pettee Invsts invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreno Evelyn V reported 3,744 shares stake. 82,366 are held by Cadence Savings Bank Na. Comerica Retail Bank owns 1.58M shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 448,297 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.1% or 548,038 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants Inc has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,698 shares.