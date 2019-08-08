Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Foyston Gordon & Payne Lifted Holding; First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) Shareholder First Interstate Bank Has Increased Stake by $2.40 Million as Share Price Declined

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 61,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 236,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 174,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 30,327 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 5.17M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares to 50,913 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,002 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Centurylink Investment Mgmt invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tealwood Asset Management has 102,051 shares. Plancorp Lc stated it has 17,985 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 138,981 shares. Archford Strategies Llc stated it has 20,268 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 296,117 shares or 1.26% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ima Wealth reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 47,675 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 240,683 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 2.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tctc Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 330,618 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cullinan Associate stated it has 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 61,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis LP holds 0.01% or 14,511 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Sei Invests Co reported 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). First Interstate State Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 236,119 shares. Victory Management Incorporated invested in 12,357 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Ltd Liability reported 282,701 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 20,487 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 0.07% or 164,850 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Phocas Fincl Corp, a California-based fund reported 241,897 shares.

