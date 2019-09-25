Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Holding; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Decreased Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Market Value Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 302,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55 million, down from 318,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 9.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 182,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 51,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, down from 234,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 2.47 million shares traded or 218.42% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (HEFA) by 20,578 shares to 22,078 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJK) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJJ).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,364 are held by Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1% or 2.14M shares. Mengis Cap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 172,881 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Com holds 1.2% or 48,109 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Company stated it has 64,226 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 95,692 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Heartland Consultants owns 8,844 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 143,858 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hm Payson & Communications has 1.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foyston Gordon & Payne invested 3.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 1.30M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 150,176 were accumulated by Girard Prns. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,515 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 12,200 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).