Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $883,116; Citigroup Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $70.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 2.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $322.17M, up from 8.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 302,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55 million, down from 318,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 7,373 shares to 112,540 shares, valued at $16.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJK) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (Put) (NYSE:BBY) by 308,300 shares to 180,700 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 28,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,768 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).