Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Wedbush Securities Boosted Holding; Masters Capital Management Has Upped Transenterix (TRXC) Stake by $2.31 Million

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 11,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 100,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, up from 88,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 159.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.89M market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.0195 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7595. About 1.96 million shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Wins FDA Approval For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 TransEnterix 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q EPS 0c; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?; 29/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX: FDA CLEARANCE FOR SENHANCE EXPANDED INDICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

More notable recent TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TransEnterix Schedules First Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for May 9, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TransEnterix Provides Corporate Update – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TransEnterix, Inc. Appoints Eric Smith as Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TransEnterix Senhance Microlaparoscopy 3 mm Instruments Portfolio Receives 2019 Innovations of the Year Award From SLS – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TransEnterix to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2019 Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TRXC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.38 million shares or 7.52% less from 71.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intl Grp holds 0% or 117,027 shares in its portfolio. 246,610 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 23,943 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 920,888 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Co holds 0.01% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) or 97,178 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% or 54,973 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns LP owns 124,615 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc owns 1.09 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 701,277 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 11,246 shares. Art Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 79,383 shares. Lifeplan Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 16,775 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp (Call) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics I.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,781 shares to 72,920 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,859 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 5,784 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 133,839 shares. Aperio Gru Lc owns 4.27 million shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn accumulated 0.07% or 9,340 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.19% or 371,649 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Associate Inc has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 31,515 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Brown Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hwg Lp has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charles Schwab Advisory has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5.48M shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Com accumulated 5,279 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt reported 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.48% or 26,938 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.