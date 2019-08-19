Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Lowered Holding by $850,279 as Stock Declined; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2178.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica’s Use of Data from 50 Million Profiles; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotally, a lot of people are noticing that Facebook seems to be almost psychic in its ability to target relevant ads; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 30/05/2018 – Economic Development Corporation of Utah : Facebook to Build Data Center in Eagle Mountain City, Utah

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,025 are held by E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership. Dorsal Capital Management Limited Liability reported 510,000 shares or 5.56% of all its holdings. Peoples Svcs stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 0.82% or 17,300 shares. Archon Prtn Lc holds 65,900 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.3% stake. 255 were accumulated by Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Nbt National Bank N A Ny accumulated 0.23% or 7,466 shares. Systematic Fincl LP has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 26,332 are owned by Strategic. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.18M shares. Westfield Capital Management Communications Lp reported 545,590 shares stake. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 5,050 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Partners Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 630,014 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares to 6,285 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,040 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24,183 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has 3.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Ltd has 57,304 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 22.06M shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has invested 3.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 628,007 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Lc has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Minnesota-based Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pictet North America owns 66,424 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory reported 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Retail Bank holds 1.26% or 42,841 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Missouri-based Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd has invested 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Invest stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

