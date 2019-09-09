Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Timber Hill Maintains Holding in Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 2.62 million shares traded or 67.23% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 100,672 shares. Stillwater Advsr Limited Liability holds 253,897 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. 27,015 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap. Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baxter Bros reported 5,486 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 1.19M shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 504,530 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has 2.91 million shares. Shayne Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 106,933 are owned by State Bank Of The West. King Wealth holds 4,834 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 262,794 shares. Pictet North America Sa reported 0.54% stake. Riggs Asset Managment Co reported 4,151 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.73 million activity.