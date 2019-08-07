Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Decreased Position; Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted Its Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding by $16.20 Million; Share Price Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65M, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 123,162 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 16.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 13,582 shares to 313,798 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 174,218 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,410 shares. Altfest L J & Inc accumulated 0.5% or 10,651 shares. Broderick Brian C has 51,495 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. 429,605 are held by Psagot Inv House Limited. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc, a New York-based fund reported 379,267 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 14,639 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 3.57 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 2.91M shares stake. Davidson Advisors invested in 3.95% or 699,086 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 366,926 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 0.01% or 61,702 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division has 358,750 shares. Grassi Mgmt has 128,998 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Sunbelt invested in 54,261 shares or 1.46% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.44 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.