Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Saturna Capital Has Lowered Its Harris (HRS) Holding by $636,000 as Share Value Were Volatile

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Harris (HRS) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp analyzed 4,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 390,660 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.39M, down from 394,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Harris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 6.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial accumulated 200 shares. Peoples Financial Corporation has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj has 2,800 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada reported 600 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust owns 893 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 2,508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inc holds 0.02% or 2,162 shares. 188,356 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 224,935 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sei Communication owns 607,381 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts invested in 49,347 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barbara Oil Co has invested 0.95% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Duncker Streett Com Inc owns 8,065 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.29% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 5,112 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested 0.07% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,400 shares to 613,385 shares, valued at $77.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares to 234,640 shares, valued at $26.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 13,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).