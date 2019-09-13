Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Cut Stake by $562,680; Pacad Investment LTD Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 58,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 479.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 25,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 4.28 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 104,188 shares to 293,830 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 17,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce Fincl Bank owns 1.65 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 2.38% or 65,420 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.9% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs stated it has 150,241 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. The Vermont-based Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Street Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 28,133 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,512 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Lc has invested 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Ltd holds 2.80 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 153,411 shares stake. 235,332 were accumulated by Flippin Bruce Porter. Laurion Lp stated it has 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Eagle Outfitters Gets Its Wings Clipped — but It Will Soar Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Eagle Outfitters +3% after boosting buyback firepower – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.