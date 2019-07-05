Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.87 Million as Share Value Rose; As Asml Hol (ASML) Share Value Rose, Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Stake

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00M, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $209.09. About 212,644 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 73,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 5.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo& Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42,419 shares to 848,077 shares, valued at $40.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 137,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 18.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.15M are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.74% or 42,375 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.98% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tdam Usa Inc has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 53,881 shares. Webster National Bank N A has 194,261 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt stated it has 29,043 shares. Hemenway Trust Communication Limited Liability Company accumulated 97,706 shares. Nordea Invest has 2.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whitnell And Com stated it has 28,008 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 23,826 were reported by Northside Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Oakworth stated it has 27,015 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 151,871 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 270,320 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

