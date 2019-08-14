Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Position; Welch & Forbes Boosted Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $543,270

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 388,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 579,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27M, down from 967,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 1,990 shares as the company's stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,273 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 53,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.71 million shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn stated it has 149,683 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or accumulated 143,603 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 183,764 shares. First Amer Savings Bank reported 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barrett Asset Management Limited holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 541,652 shares. Origin Asset Llp owns 288,600 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 213,190 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 1.34% or 125,544 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bancshares holds 0.22% or 21,574 shares. 219,634 were reported by Cap Inv Counsel Inc. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Foundation owns 94,817 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 72,079 shares. Howard Management has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 29,951 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $30.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 33,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,432 shares to 848,121 shares, valued at $74.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,271 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).