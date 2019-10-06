Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Increased Stake; Ubs Oconnor Increased Holding in Gamestop (GME) as Market Value Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 20,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 191,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49 million, up from 171,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Gamestop (GME) by 315.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 631,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 831,700 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 billion, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Gamestop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 4.21 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MLN TO $120.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss $105.9M; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Michael Burry’s South Korean Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Entertainment Stocks to Brighten Up Life – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: GameStop Insiders Finally Step Up To Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zscaler, GameStop, and Turning Point Brands Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop Stock is On a Path That Leads to Nowhere – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewsBreak: Dow Plunges More Than 300 on Market Selloff – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At These Levels, Buying ROKU Stock Is Speculating Not Investing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

