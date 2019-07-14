Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Lifted Its Stake by $411,598; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shares Declined While Bsw Wealth Partners Lifted Stake by $450,000

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 427,466 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.08 million shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Lc Ca reported 164,100 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Aimz Invest Advisors invested in 81,926 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Stack Fincl Inc has invested 6.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Llc owns 941,232 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 1.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrust Bancorporation Na invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodley Farra Manion Port Inc reported 129,437 shares stake. Argyle Capital Management Inc accumulated 1.72% or 82,800 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.48% or 66,299 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 0.06% or 6,081 shares. House Limited Liability owns 215,500 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 358,750 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 99,955 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 48,926 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq" on July 09, 2019

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares to 30,011 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,572 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Us Financial Sect (IYF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 0.04% or 37,611 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 5,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.09% or 15,178 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Montecito Retail Bank & reported 1,800 shares. Cls Invests Limited Com invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.14% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 136,910 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 2,425 are owned by Logan Capital Mngmt Inc. Wetherby Asset holds 1,547 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 835 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 43 shares. M&T Bancshares has 15,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB) by 3,683 shares to 5,185 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,011 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).